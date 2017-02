TOKYO, April 18 Japan's Nikkei share index climbed 1.6 percent to regain the key level of 9,500 early on Wednesday after robust U.S. corporate earnings, a well-received Spanish debt sale and an upbeat German economic sentiment survey.

The Nikkei was up 152.59 points at 9,617.30, while the broader Topix index advanced 1.6 percent to 815.83. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Joseph Radford)