TOKYO, Feb 1 Japan's Nikkei average marked its 12th straight week of gains on Friday, its longest winning weekly run in 54 years, as investors bought companies that sparkled during the earnings season and stayed optimistic that a weak yen would boost bottom lines. The Nikkei edged up 0.5 percent to 11,191.34, marking a weekly gain of 2.4 percent that gave it the longest run of weekly gains since 1959. The broader Topix inched up 0.3 percent to 942.65.