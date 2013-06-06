TOKYO, June 6 The Nikkei share average dropped below 13,000 for the first time in two months on Thursday following disappointing U.S. private jobs data, extending the Japanese index's 18 percent slide from a 5-1/2 year peak hit last month. The Nikkei fell 0.4 percent to 12,963.89, while the broader Topix index lost 1 percent to 1,079.80.