BRIEF-Zadar arranges $2 mln strategic non-brokered private placement
* Zadar arranges $2m strategic non-brokered private placement
TOKYO, June 6 The Nikkei share average dropped below 13,000 for the first time in two months on Thursday following disappointing U.S. private jobs data, extending the Japanese index's 18 percent slide from a 5-1/2 year peak hit last month. The Nikkei fell 0.4 percent to 12,963.89, while the broader Topix index lost 1 percent to 1,079.80.
* Zadar arranges $2m strategic non-brokered private placement
* Colony Starwood Homes announces upsize and pricing of public offering of common shares
HONG KONG, March 2 A subsidiary of BlackRock Inc has become the first United States-based asset manager to be awarded a Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) quota to invest in China's capital markets.