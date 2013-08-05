BRIEF-Stuart Olson Q4 loss per share C$0.07
* Stuart Olson reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and declares quarterly dividend
TOKYO, Aug 5 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday in thin volume as the yen strengthened against the dollar after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data, prompting investors to take profits after recent gains, with exporters particularly hard hit. The benchmark Nikkei dropped 1.4 percent to 14,258.04, giving up some of its 5.8 percent rise over the past two sessions. The Topix dropped 1 percent to 1,184.74. Trading volume for both the Nikkei and the Topix was the lowest since December 2012.
* Stuart Olson reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and declares quarterly dividend
* Liquor Stores NA Ltd Reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results
SAN DIEGO, March 7 Major aircraft leasing companies have offered a lukewarm response to proposals by Boeing to build a bigger version of its 737 MAX family to counter the Airbus A321neo.