TOKYO Nov 25 Japan Exchange Group Inc (JPX) has decided not to introduce extended trading hours on the Tokyo Stock Exchange for now, Atsushi Saito, the head of the exchange operator, said on Tuesday.

The Tokyo bourse's five-hour trading day is the shortest among the world's major exchanges. JPX had been considering an extension of trading hours, such as an evening session.

