BRIEF-Seanergy Maritime Holdings enters up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V
TOKYO, March 13 Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened down 0.30 percent at 19,545.74 on Monday, while the broader Topix shed 0.23 percent to 1,570.33. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team)
* Eagle Materials Inc - on June 16, Laurence E. Hirsch, chairman, informed he has decided to retire from board
* Seaworld Entertainment Inc says David D'alessandro did not receive majority of votes cast at annual meeting - sec filing