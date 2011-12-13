BRIEF-FORTIVE REPORTS Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.64
* FORTIVE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2016 RESULTS AND INITIATES 2017 GUIDANCE
TOKYO, Dec 14 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Wednesday.
Japanese Stocks:
SELL 20.2 million shares
BUY 16.5 million shares ------------------------------------------------------
SELL 3.7 million shares (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* FORTIVE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2016 RESULTS AND INITIATES 2017 GUIDANCE
MEXICO CITY, Feb 7 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, said on Tuesday sales at its Mexican stores open at least a year rose 5.3 percent in January compared to the same month last year.
* Priceline Group Inc - Momondo Group, currently a portfolio company of Great Hill Partners, will report into Kayak CEO Steve Hafner after acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: