BHP Billiton boosts interim dividend as iron ore prices soar
SYDNEY, Feb 21 Mining giant BHP Billiton rewarded shareholders with a bigger than expected dividend on Tuesday, signalling its growing confidence amid a resurgence in commodity prices.
TOKYO, Feb 17 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Friday.
Japanese Stocks:
BUY 18.9 million shares
SELL 13.6 million shares ------------------------------------------------------
BUY 5.3 million shares (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Sohu.Com reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 unaudited financial results
* Changyou reports fourth quarter 2016 and fiscal year 2016 unaudited financial results