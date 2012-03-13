BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
TOKYO, March 14 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Wednesday.
Japanese Stocks:
BUY 40.8 million shares
SELL 24.2 million shares ------------------------------------------------------
BUY 16.6 million shares (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.