BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare says FDA does not issue observation (483) to co's Moraiya unit
* The USFDA inspected company's moraiya facility from February 6, 2017 to February 15, 2017.
TOKYO, March 19 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Monday.
Japanese Stocks:
SELL 12.8 million shares
BUY 12.6 million shares ------------------------------------------------------
SELL 200,000 shares (Reporting by Mari Saito)
TEL AVIV, Feb 16 Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems said on Thursday its American subsidiary, Elbit Systems of America, won a deal worth as much as $102 million from the United States Army to provide and maintain mortar fire control systems.
HONG KONG, Feb 16 A Chinese consultancy that has previously helped to win antitrust battles against Coca-Cola and Apple has taken aim at McDonald's Corp , arguing in a complaint to regulators that the American fast food giant's China sale may hurt workers and consumers.