BRIEF-NGEX reports 2016 results
* Qtrly loss per share $0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, March 30 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Friday.
Japanese Stocks:
SELL 22.6 million shares
BUY 17.9 million shares ------------------------------------------------------
SELL 4.7 million shares (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Qtrly loss per share $0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, Feb 21 Australian job classifieds portal Seek Ltd said on Wednesday its profit rose 11 percent, as a booming jobs market in China offset weak results in Brazil, Mexico and elsewhere in Asia.
SANTIAGO, Feb 20 A government-mediated meeting between BHP Billiton and striking workers at its Escondida mine in Chile has failed, and workers will head back to their encampment without any future dialogue planned, a union spokesman told Reuters on Monday.