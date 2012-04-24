UPDATE 2-GM tries to reassure UK, Germany over Peugeot-Opel talks
* Job cuts part on ongoing talks, UK in front line - sources (Adds sources, German politicians, UK union, Moody's)
TOKYO, April 25 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Wednesday.
Japanese Stocks:
BUY 18.2 million shares
SELL 17.5 million shares ------------------------------------------------------
BUY 700,000 shares (Reporting by Mari Saito)
* Job cuts part on ongoing talks, UK in front line - sources (Adds sources, German politicians, UK union, Moody's)
* Says it is continuing to do engineering and design work on deferred oil sands expansions
* Wall Street pulls back as banks lag (Updates with U.S. market open; changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)