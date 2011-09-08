BRIEF-Booz Allen Hamilton- units enter 4th amendment to credit agreement
* Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp - units entered fourth amendment to credit agreement, dated as of July 31, 2012 - sec filing
TOKYO, Sept 9 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Friday.
Japanese Stocks:
BUY 11.6 million shares
SELL 11.5 million shares
----------------------------------------
BUY 100,000 shares
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa)
* Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp - units entered fourth amendment to credit agreement, dated as of July 31, 2012 - sec filing
* Planet payment inc says on feb.2, co entered into a third amendment to credit and security agreement with citizens bank, n.a. - sec filing
* Terraform power reports 2q 2016 financial results and files form 10-q