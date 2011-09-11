UPDATE 6-Controversial Dakota pipeline to go ahead after Army approval
* Tribe plans legal challenge, Washington protest (Adds acting army secretary, more from Standing Rock Sioux, background)
TOKYO, Sept 12 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Monday.
Japanese Stocks:
SELL 12.8 million shares
BUY 9.6 million shares
----------------------------------------
SELL 3.2 million shares
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Tribe plans legal challenge, Washington protest (Adds acting army secretary, more from Standing Rock Sioux, background)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 7 Yum China Holdings Inc , reporting for the first time as a standalone company, on Tuesday said its profit beat expectations for the fourth quarter despite just missing Wall Street's target for sales at established restaurants.
Feb 8 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.