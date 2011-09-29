MOVES-Apple exec for business sales departs
Feb 7 John Solomon, hired by Apple to sell its products to big businesses and government, has left his position, the company said on Tuesday.
TOKYO, Sept 30 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Friday.
Japanese Stocks:
SELL 16.8 million shares
BUY 11.7 million shares
----------------------------------------
SELL 5.1 million shares
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite)
* Franklin Resources Inc reports 5.4 percent passive stake in Mosaic Co as of Dec. 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2lmVN9z) Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, Feb 7 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co said on Tuesday it expects to benefit from several major policy changes proposed by President Donald Trump and believes it can adjust to any potential disruptions to trade with key partners such as Mexico.