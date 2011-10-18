UPDATE 3-Diamond Offshore sees recovery when oil "well over $60"
* Revenue of $391.9 mln vs est $358.3 mln (Updates shares; adds outlook)
TOKYO, Oct 19 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Wednesday:
Japanese Stocks:
SELL 17.0 million shares
BUY 13.5 million shares
----------------------------------------
SELL 3.5 million shares
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina gibbs)
* Revenue of $391.9 mln vs est $358.3 mln (Updates shares; adds outlook)
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Adds settled oil prices; updates throughout; adds higher gold prices)
CHICAGO, Feb 6 Opponents of Peabody Energy Corp's reorganization plan have filed an emergency appeal against a key piece of the coal producer's proposal they say violates U.S. bankruptcy law by prematurely requiring creditors to promise support it.