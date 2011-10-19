BRIEF-MTV's Mina Lefevre to join Facebook as head of originals development- Facebook post
* Mina Lefevre to join Facebook as head of originals development from MTV - Facebook post Source text : http://bit.ly/2kosLoZ
TOKYO, Oct 20 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Thursday.
Japanese Stocks:
BUY 12.0 million shares
SELL 11.3 million shares
----------------------------------------
BUY 0.7 million shares (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Mina Lefevre to join Facebook as head of originals development from MTV - Facebook post Source text : http://bit.ly/2kosLoZ
* Teck Resources- Suncor provided an update regarding its recently completed review of schedule, project costs and throughput
SINGAPORE, Feb 9 Oil prices stabilised on Thursday, boosted by an unexpected draw in U.S. gasoline inventories, although bloated crude supplies meant that fuel markets remained under pressure.