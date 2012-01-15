BRIEF-Citigroup credit card charge-offs and delinquency rate stats for January
* Citigroup Inc - Credit card charge-offs 2.60 percent in January 2017 versus 2.53 percent in December 2016 - SEC filing
TOKYO, Jan 16 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Monday.
Japanese Stocks:
BUY 7.4 million shares
SELL 17.5 million shares ------------------------------------------------------
SELL 10.1 million shares (Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Citigroup Inc - Credit card charge-offs 2.60 percent in January 2017 versus 2.53 percent in December 2016 - SEC filing
* Says outside forensic experts have been investigating the creation of forged cookies
SEATTLE, Feb 15 Demand for jetliners made by Boeing Co and Airbus is in decline but no big bust for the industry lies ahead, a leading analyst said on Wednesday, noting that military aircraft sales should rise.