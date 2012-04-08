BRIEF-Williams Companies says board of directors approves regular dividend of $0.30 per share
* Williams Companies Inc says board of directors has approved a regular dividend of $0.30 per share
TOKYO, April 9 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Monday.
Japanese Stocks:
SELL 6.6 million shares
BUY 5.7 million shares ------------------------------------------------------
SELL 900,000 shares (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Jetblue Airways - in connection with appointment as CFO, Steve Priest will be paid a base salary of $400,000 per year - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lqP2UK) Further company coverage:
* Ashland global holdings inc - announced a consolidation of executive roles - sec filing