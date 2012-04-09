BRIEF-Trican well Q4 basic and diluted $0.29
* Trican well service ltd. Reports fourth quarter and year end results for 2016
TOKYO, April 10 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Tuesday.
Japanese Stocks:
SELL 8.1 million shares
BUY 5.7 million shares ------------------------------------------------------
SELL 2.4 million shares (Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Trican well service ltd. Reports fourth quarter and year end results for 2016
* Says expects earnings per share ("eps") dilution of approximately $0.19 in 2017
BRASILIA, Feb 23 Brazilian miner Vale SA on Thursday reported net profit of $525 million for the fourth quarter, falling short of analyst expectations after booking impairments.