BRIEF-First Global Data Ltd says was recently served with an application by Fountain Asset Corp
TOKYO, May 22 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Tuesday.
Japanese Stocks:
BUY 19.4 million shares
SELL 12.3 million shares ------------------------------------------------------
BUY 7.1 million shares (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Pine Cliff Energy Ltd announces 2017 guidance, 2016 bank debt reduction and year-end reserves
Feb 13 Auto repair-center operator Service King Paint & Body LLC, owned by Blackstone Group LP and Carlyle Group LP, is considering a potential sale of the company for more than $2 billion, Bloomberg reported citing sources.