UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 13
Feb 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 17 points higher at 7,275 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.15 percent ahead of the cash market open.
TOKYO, June 5 Editing by Richard PullinFollowing are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Tuesday.
Japanese Stocks:
SELL 16.7 million shares
BUY 13.1 million shares ------------------------------------------------------
SELL 3.6 million shares
Feb 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 17 points higher at 7,275 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.15 percent ahead of the cash market open.
TOKYO, Feb 13 Asian stocks rallied to 1-1/2-year highs on Monday, helped by renewed hopes over U.S. President Donald Trump's tax reform plans, generally upbeat global economic data and a rebound in some commodities.
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 13 South Africa's automotive sector capital expenditure is projected to rise to 8.2 billion rand ($615 million) this year from 6.4 billion rand in 2016, the auto industry body said in a document seen by Reuters.