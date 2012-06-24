New Zealand's Spark partners with Netflix
WELLINGTON, Feb 27 New Zealand telecommunications company Spark said on Monday it was partnering with U.S. video streaming giant Netflix in an arrangement that was the first of its kind.
TOKYO, June 25 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Monday.
Japanese Stocks:
BUY 15.0 million shares
SELL 13.7 million shares ------------------------------------------------------
BUY 1.3 million shares (Compiled by Tokyo bureau; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Partnership gives Spark broadband customers a subscription to Netflix's standard plan for one year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BARCELONA, Spain, Feb 26 Samsung Electronics said on Sunday it would launch its next key device in the aftermath of a burning-battery scandal, the Galaxy S8, on March 29.