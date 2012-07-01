BRIEF-MYOS RENS TECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCES $2.1 MLN REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING
* MYOS RENS TECHNOLOGY INC. ANNOUNCES $2,125,000 REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING
TOKYO, July 2 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Monday.
Japanese Stocks:
BUY 10.7 million shares
SELL 9.3 million shares ------------------------------------------------------
BUY 1.4 million shares (Reporting by Sophie Knight)
NEW YORK, Feb 3 A former Morgan Stanley wealth manager in New Jersey has been criminally charged with stealing about $5 million from clients, and then going on a spending spree including private jet service, luxury cars, and country club memberships.
Feb 3 Click on http://tmsnrt.rs/2jHlyUP for a table that compares U.S. retailers' January same-store sales with analysts' estimates as published by Thomson Reuters.