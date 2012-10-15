BRIEF-Origin, Arcadia announce China Biotechnology collaboration in corn
* Origin, Arcadia announce China biotechnology collaboration in corn
TOKYO, Oct 16 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Tuesday. Japanese Stocks: BUY 15.1 million shares SELL 13.5 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ BUY 1.6 million shares
* Origin, Arcadia announce China biotechnology collaboration in corn
* IDM Mining announces private placement with Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd
* TransDigm announces the acquisition of Takata Corporation's aerospace business