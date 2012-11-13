UPDATE 1-Peugeot sets sales and savings goals for Opel deal -sources

LONDON/FRANKFURT/PARIS, Feb 22 French carmaker PSA Group expects its planned acquisition of General Motors' Opel division to lead to combined sales of 5 million vehicles by 2022 and save as much as 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion) annually, sources said, adding that a deal could be finalised in early March.