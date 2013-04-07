BRIEF-Nexstar Media reports qtrly earnings per share of $0.64
* Expects to generate average annual free cash flow in 2017/2018 cycle of approximately $565 million
TOKYO, April 8 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Monday. Japanese Stocks: BUY 29.8 million shares SELL 10.6 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ BUY 19.2 million shares
* FTS International - adds Barclays, Citigroup, Wells Fargo Securities, Evercore ISI and Cowen and Co to underwriters to IPO
TORONTO, Feb 28 Bank of Montreal, Canada's fourth-biggest lender, on Tuesday reported much higher-than-expected quarterly earnings and announced plans to buy back 15 million of its shares.