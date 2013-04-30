BRIEF-Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital announces pricing of public offering
March 7 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc
TOKYO, May 1 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Wednesday. Japanese Stocks: BUY 24.1 million shares SELL 15.2 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ BUY 8.9 million shares
March 7 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc
CHICAGO, March 6 Top U.S. chicken and egg companies ramped up procedures to protect birds from avian flu on Monday, a day after the federal government confirmed the nation's first case of the virus at a commercial operation in more than a year.
* Q4 average production of 20,447 boe/d (92% oil) representing an increase of 38% over comparable period in 2015