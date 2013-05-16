BRIEF-Merck sets quarterly dividend of $0.47/share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 17 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Friday. Japanese Stocks: BUY 13.3 million shares SELL 11.9 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ BUY 1.4 million shares
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Blackbird Energy Inc. increases common share, CEE flow-through common share and CDE flow-through common share financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 million
* Bayer to publish more details on Wednesday (Adds details on stake, background on Monsanto financing)