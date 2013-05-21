BRIEF-AMC Entertainment announces proposed private of some notes
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes
TOKYO, May 22 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Wednesday. Japanese Stocks: SELL 15.1 million shares BUY 13.9 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ SELL 1.2 million shares
TORONTO, March 10 A class-action lawsuit seeking the return of deposits has been launched against the developer of a downtown Toronto hotel bearing the name of U.S. President Donald Trump, the lawyer who won an earlier test case for disgruntled investors said on Friday.
WASHINGTON, March 10 Information technology firm CA Inc has agreed to pay $45 million to resolve allegations it made false statements and claims involving a U.S. government contract, the Justice Department said on Friday.