BRIEF-Finjan signs licensing agreement with Veracode
* Finjan Holdings Inc - specific terms of license are confidential Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Friday. Japanese Stocks: SELL 25.3 million shares BUY 20.1 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ SELL 5.2 million shares
* Finjan Holdings Inc - specific terms of license are confidential Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Methanex Corp - will purchase for cancellation up to 4.5 million common shares representing approximately 5 pct of shares issued and outstanding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Great Plains Energy announces offering of senior notes to finance a portion of westar acquisition