Swiss growth takes a hit, adding to SNB strong franc dilemma
* Graphic on Swiss franc and Swiss trade http://bit.ly/2lXanHc
TOKYO, June 24 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Monday. Japanese Stocks: SELL 19.3 million shares BUY 13.4 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ SELL 5.9 million shares
* Graphic on Swiss franc and Swiss trade http://bit.ly/2lXanHc
* CWB reports strong first quarter financial performance including record total revenues
* China Distance Education Holdings Limited announces Zhengbao Yucai has completed its share issuance plan on China's new third board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: