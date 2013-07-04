UPDATE 2-Scotiabank's first quarter results underwhelm analysts
* Other Canadian banks comfortably beat forecasts (Adds comment from analysts)
TOKYO, July 5 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Friday. Japanese Stocks: BUY 13.1 million shares SELL 7.5 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ BUY 5.6 million shares
* Other Canadian banks comfortably beat forecasts (Adds comment from analysts)
* Europe stocks flat, world shares set for 4th month of gains
BARCELONA, Feb 28 The European Commission should help telecom firms by cutting spectrum costs and allowing more mergers to help offset the loss of revenue from the end of roaming charges in Europe, Vodafone Chief Executive Vittorio Colao said on Tuesday.