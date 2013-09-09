BRIEF-Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and Red Barrels enter retail distribution agreement
* Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment - co, Red Barrels announced worldwide distribution agreement for outlast trinity
TOKYO, Sept 10 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Tuesday. Japanese Stocks: BUY 10.0 million shares SELL 9.3 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ BUY 0.7 million shares
* Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment - co, Red Barrels announced worldwide distribution agreement for outlast trinity
* Hudson Pacific Properties updates 2017 outlook in connection with public offering and pending acquisition
DUBAI, March 6 EFG Hermes expects a deal for its renewable energy platform Vortex to buy a portfolio of solar power assets in Britain for 470 million pounds ($576.8 million) from Sun Edison's Terraforma (TERP.O) to close in May or June, a senior executive said on Monday.