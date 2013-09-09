EFG Hermes expects to seal 470 mln pounds deal to buy UK solar assets by June

DUBAI, March 6 EFG Hermes expects a deal for its renewable energy platform Vortex to buy a portfolio of solar power assets in Britain for 470 million pounds ($576.8 million) from Sun Edison's Terraforma (TERP.O) to close in May or June, a senior executive said on Monday.