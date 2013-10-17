BRIEF-Crocs Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.60
* Qtrly revenues were in line with guidance at $187.4 million compared to $208.7 million for same period last year
TOKYO, Oct 18 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Friday. Japanese Stocks: BUY 21.1 million shares SELL 14.2 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ BUY 6.9 million shares
* Qtrly revenues were in line with guidance at $187.4 million compared to $208.7 million for same period last year
* Versum Materials Inc - expand its manufacturing capacity at its delivery systems and service headquarters in Allentown, Pennsylvania Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Keryx Biopharmaceuticals announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results