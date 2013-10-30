BRIEF-Big Lots announces 19 pct increase in quarterly dividend on common stock
* Big Lots announces 19% increase in quarterly dividend on common stock
TOKYO, Oct 31 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Thursday. Japanese Stocks: BUY 11.2 million shares SELL 10.9 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ BUY 300,000 shares
* Big Lots announces 19% increase in quarterly dividend on common stock
LONDON, March 3 Taxi app Uber lost a court battle on Friday to stop plans for strict new rules on the need for its drivers and those of other private hire services to prove their reading and writing skills in English to operate in London.
March 3 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.