BRIEF-Bellus Health reports results for the year ended December 31, 2016
* Bellus Health reports financial and operating results for the year ended December 31, 2016
TOKYO, Dec 25 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Wednesday. Japanese Stocks: SELL 6.8 million shares BUY 6.4 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ SELL 0.4 million shares
* Bellus Health reports financial and operating results for the year ended December 31, 2016
* Endo CEO says newly-launched generic drugs Quetiapine & Ezetimibe generated close to $300 million in Q4 sales
* Shares rise as much as 6.47 pct to $14.15 (Adds conf call details)