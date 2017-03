UPDATE 1-UK STOCKS-Factors to watch on March 17

(Adds company news items, futures) March 17 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open on Friday. * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.6 percent higher at 7,415.95 points on Thursday, helped by a surge in commodities-related stocks, but pared some gains after a Bank of England policymaker voted for a rate hike. * BERKELEY: London-focussed housebuilder Berkeley said it expected full-year