BRIEF-BNY Mellon increases prime rate to 4 percent
* BNY Mellon increases prime rate to 4.00 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, March 10 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Monday. Japanese Stocks: BUY 16.5 million shares SELL 11.5 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ BUY 5.0 million shares
* BNY Mellon increases prime rate to 4.00 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 15 Wells Fargo & Co's board of directors awarded Chief Executive Timothy Sloan $12.8 million for his work last year, a 17 percent increase, despite scrapping executive bonuses in light of an accounts scandal that rocked the bank last year, according to a proxy filing on Wednesday.
* Talend announces upsizing and pricing of follow-on offering