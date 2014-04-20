BRIEF-FNAC could become shareholder of music site Deezer as companies form partnership
* Music, books and electrical goods retailer FNAC and music streaming site Deezer announce strategic alliance
TOKYO, April 21 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Monday. Japanese Stocks: SELL 5.8 million shares BUY 4.4 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ SELL 1.4 million shares (Compiled by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Music, books and electrical goods retailer FNAC and music streaming site Deezer announce strategic alliance
* UK parliament passes Brexit bill as Scotland demands referendum
March 14 Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, on Tuesday delayed the launch of a rocket set to carry a commercial communications satellite into orbit, because of high winds at its Florida launch site.