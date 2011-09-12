BRIEF-Kincora completes private placement
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Sept 13 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Tuesday.
Japanese Stocks:
SELL 14.5 million shares
BUY 10.0 million shares
------------------------------------------
SELL 4.5 million shares
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Maurice "Hank" Greenberg, the former American International Group Inc chief executive, has reached a settlement that ends his 12-year battle with the New York attorney general's office, which accused him of orchestrating sham transactions at the insurer.
* Qtrly loss per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: