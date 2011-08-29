MOVES- MUFG, Brit Ltd, Greenhill, Idinvest, TriOptima
Feb 6 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
TOKYO Aug 30 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Tuesday.
Japanese Stocks:
SELL 7.6 million shares
BUY 5.4 million shares
----------------------------------------
SELL 2.2 million shares
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
Feb 6 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
* LSV Asset Management reports a 7.32 percent passive stake in Brinker International Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2kkgB36) Further company coverage:
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: