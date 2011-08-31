BRIEF-Aware reports Q4 earnings per share $0.02
* Q4 revenue $3.9 million versus $6.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Sept 1 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Thursday.
Japanese Stocks:
BUY 11.2 million shares
SELL 17.6 million shares
SELL 6.4 million shares
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite)
* Q4 revenue $3.9 million versus $6.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* DryShips Inc. reports financial and operating results for the fourth quarter 2016
* Middlefield Banc Corp. reports 2016 full year and fourth quarter financial results