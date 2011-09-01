UPDATE 1-Canadian uranium producer Cameco's profit misses estimate
Feb 9 Canada's Cameco Corp reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, hurt by weak uranium prices.
TOKYO, Sept 2 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Friday.
Japanese Stocks:
SELL 11.4 million shares
BUY 8.4 million shares
--------------------------------------
SELL 3.0 million shares
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite)
Feb 9 Canada's Cameco Corp reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, hurt by weak uranium prices.
* Crew Energy announces strong 2016 Montney reserves growth with continued capital efficiency improvements
Feb 9 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved a drug made by Marathon Pharmaceuticals to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a devastating muscle-wasting disease that mainly affects young boys.