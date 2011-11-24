GLOBAL MARKETS-Political jitters keep euro, French debt under pressure
* Euro weakens vs dollar, options show big bias for weaker euro
TOKYO, Nov 25 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Friday:
Japanese Stocks:
SELL 13.8 million shares
BUY 9.4 million shares
---------------------------------------
SELL 4.4 million shares (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Euro weakens vs dollar, options show big bias for weaker euro
* Manitowoc Foodservice - Co, Halton Group Americas have entered into a strategic alliance
* Intuit adjusts second quarter outlook reflecting slow start for overall tax market: reiterates full-year guidance