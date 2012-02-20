BRIEF-Gilead presents new phase 2 data on Bictegravir
* Gilead presents new phase 2 data on Bictegravir, an investigational integrase strand transfer inhibitor for the treatment of HIV
TOKYO, Feb 21 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Tuesday.
Japanese Stocks:
BUY 19.0 million shares
SELL 18.0 million shares ------------------------------------------------------
BUY 1.0 million shares
* Gilead presents new phase 2 data on Bictegravir, an investigational integrase strand transfer inhibitor for the treatment of HIV
* Gilead announces findings from new preclinical study evaluating novel class of HIV Capsid inhibitors
* Heartland Financial USA Inc and Citywide Banks announce merger agreement