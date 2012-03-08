BRIEF-Heat Biologics presents immune data on bladder cancer drug
* Researchers reported that hs-410, in combination with bcg, continues to be generally well-tolerated
TOKYO, March 9 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Friday.
Japanese Stocks:
BUY 19.8 million shares
SELL 15.1 million shares ------------------------------------------------------
BUY 4.7 million shares
* Researchers reported that hs-410, in combination with bcg, continues to be generally well-tolerated
Feb 17 Enbridge Inc , Canada's largest pipeline company, reported a 3.4 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit, hurt by charges, including for asset impairment and restructuring.
* Northern Dynasty Minerals-responded to "criticism" of its pebble copper and gold project in february 14 report by kerrisdale capital management