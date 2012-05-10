UPDATE 3-French carmaker PSA discusses deal to buy GM's Opel
* Opel business has struggled for profitability (Adds GM statement, statement from Opel unions)
TOKYO, May 11 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Friday.
Japanese Stocks:
BUY 11.0 million shares
SELL 10.3 million shares ------------------------------------------------------
BUY 700,000 shares (Editing by Paul Tait)
* Opel business has struggled for profitability (Adds GM statement, statement from Opel unions)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.01 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.15 pct (Updates to open)
* Toscafund Asset Management LLP takes share stake of 400,000 shares in AerCap holdings - SEC filing