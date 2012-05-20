Nikkei slips on yen, uncertainty on Trump policies
TOKYO, Feb 20 Japanese shares fell for a third consecutive session on Monday as the yen's gains and uncertainty about U.S. economic policies prompted profit-taking.
TOKYO, May 21 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Monday.
Japanese Stocks:
BUY 11.2 million shares
SELL 15.6 million shares ------------------------------------------------------
SELL 4.4 million shares
TOKYO, Feb 20 Japanese shares fell for a third consecutive session on Monday as the yen's gains and uncertainty about U.S. economic policies prompted profit-taking.
SYDNEY, Feb 20 Asian share markets were mixed on Monday as political uncertainty globally kept the mood cautious, while the U.S. dollar recouped early losses ahead of a busy week for Federal Reserve speakers.
Feb 19 General Motors Co shares could climb by as much as 35 percent if it succeeds in selling its European Opel brand and focuses on its healthier markets, Barron's said on Sunday.