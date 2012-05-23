BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line announces order for next generation of ships
* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announces order for next generation of ships for norwegian cruise line
TOKYO, May 24 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Thursday.
Japanese Stocks:
BUY 14.0 million shares
SELL 17.1 million shares ------------------------------------------------------
SELL 3.1 million shares
LONDON, Feb 16 British engineering group Cobham said it would take a 150 million pound ($187 million) charge on its work on Boeing's troubled KC-46 tanker program and downgraded its likely 2016 trading profit again.
* All work at Grasberg stopped except maintenance -union chief